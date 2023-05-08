 Singapore driver sticks talisman on car to ward off LTA fines, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore driver sticks talisman on car to ward off LTA fines

PHOTOS: FACEBOOK
May 08, 2023 05:06 pm

One particular driver in Singapore seems to be under the radar of the authorities. Or so they claim. 

A Facebook user took to the ROADS.SG page on Sunday (May 7) to share an image of an interesting bumper sticker – or talisman – on an Audi car.

On the strip of yellow paper were the words “LTA don’t see me”.

Perhaps the talisman is to ward off LTA officers and keep them from noticing any offences the driver may commit.

Or it might just be a brag from the driver on how he or she can’t get caught no matter what they do on the road.  

Either way, the sticker got netizens curious, with many wondering where they can get such a “lucky charm”.

 

