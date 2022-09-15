21-year-old carrying truncheon, knuckle-duster nabbed in Bugis

The man dropped a retractable truncheon measuring 50cm in length after one of the officers drew a Taser.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found to be carrying a truncheon and a knuckle duster.

The police said he tried to evade officers who were patrolling Cheng Yan Place in Bugis at around 2pm and wanted to conduct checks on him.

Instead of complying with orders to stop, he ran. The officers gave chase and eventually caught him along Bencoolen Street.

The man had a retractable truncheon measuring 50cm in length on him, and dropped it after one of the officers drew a Taser.

The police said force was used to subdue him. A knuckle-duster was also found concealed in his underwear.

He was arrested for the alleged offences of possession of a scheduled weapon and carrying a truncheon in a public place as well as suspected drug-related offences.

No one was injured during the incident.

For possession of a scheduled weapon, offenders can face a jail term of up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

For carrying a truncheon in a public place, those found guilty may be jailed up to one month, be fined up to $5,000, or both.