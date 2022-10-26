21-year-old reveals impressive $500k watch collection on TikTok

The 21-year-old watch collector and his 18K Yellow Gold Zenith Daytona worth almost $100,000.

If you’re a watch collector, there’s a TikTok clip that would make you drool.

A two-minute TikTok clip posted by user Koocester on Oct 24 shone the spotlight on watch dealer Ben, and his extravagant collection of timepieces.

According to the 21-year-old Ben, his collection of a dozen or so watches is worth about half a million dollars – or the price of a 4-room flat.

Ben starts off by showcasing an 18K Yellow Gold Blue Dial Submariner, a Rolex piece that goes for around $55,000.

He also reveals a rather rare 18K Yellow Gold Rolex Datejust, which features an eye-catching champagne-colour dial and diamond-set bezel.

"This, right now, you cannot find… in the watch market," Ben said of the Datejust. “It can go anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000.

It's amazing seeing those beautiful timepieces in real life and learn more about why these watches are worth so much. Done right, watches can appreciate in value!

So what’s a 21-year-old doing with such a prized and lavish collection of watches?

"I think I've always had that entrepreneur mindset. When I was younger, I always had small businesses here and there in school," Ben said.

He started queuing up for limited-edition shoes and selling them at a profit, which led him to realise that there was more to life than “than just academics".

Naturally, some netizens in the comments section remarked that he was simply born with a silver spoon.

But there were also others who were a little more level-headed. "Stop wallowing in self-pity lol, if you're poor it's not his problem," one TikTok user said.

Luxury watches are flexible assets that can be converted back into cash quickly and safely.

So keep that case in a safe and secure place, Ben.