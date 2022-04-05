285 people probed by police after raids on unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets

Police are investigating 285 people rounded up in enforcement checks on 152 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between Jan 24 and March 26 this year.

These spots included multiple unlicensed KTV-concept outlets, some of which operate within private landed residential properties.

The operators of 27 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets allegedly breached public entertainment and liquor control laws, as well as Covid-19 regulations.

On March 6, police responded to a call and discovered an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet was discovered operating within a private landed residential property along Waringin Walk in the Kembangan estate.

They found 11 people, aged between 24 and 36, on the premises, which offered karaoke, poker tables and dice games in private rooms. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally as well.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, were believed to be the operators of the joint and are being investigated for providing public entertainment without a licence and supplying liquor without a valid licence.

Five men and four women, who were patrons at the unit, will be investigated for being a part of a social gathering that exceeded the group size limit of five people, which was in place then.

On March 8, officers conducted an operation at a private landed residential property located along Andrew Road and found 23 men and 14 women patronising an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet inside. The patrons were aged between 20 to 39.

The unit was furnished with a karaoke system, a darts machine and a pool table, and had illegally supplied liquor.

A 52-year-old man, who is the property's tenant, was later identified as the operator of the outlet and is being investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a licence.

The patrons at the unit will be investigated for being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prevailing limit of five persons in place then.

The police and Singapore Food Agency found more unlicensed KTV-concept outlets in office-cum-industrial units in Sophia Road and Irving Place in a series of operations from March 1 to 26.

A total of 30 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 36, were allegedly found patronising these outlets, which provided karaoke systems and supplied liquor in private rooms.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, are suspected of operating three outlets across these two locations.

They were arrested for supplying liquor without a licence, and will be investigated for providing public entertainment without a licence as well as for flouting Covid-19 regulations

A total of 30 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 36, were allegedly found patronising these outlets.

Those who breached Covid-19 safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.