3 taken to hospital after charging PMA catches fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at about 2.10pm to a fire at Block 706 Clementi West Street 2.

Three people were taken to hospital after a charging personal mobility aid (PMA) caught fire in a flat in Clementi on March 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted at about 2.10pm to a fire at Block 706 Clementi West Street 2.

When SCDF officers arrived, black smoke was billowing from a unit on the fourth floor, it added.

Firefighters from Clementi Fire Station used a water jet to extinguish the blaze, which broke out in a room, SCDF said.

The living room was also damaged by the heat and smoke from the fire.

The occupants of the unit had evacuated before the SCDF officers’ arrival. Three people from the unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire had likely originated from a PMA that was charging in the room, it added.

SCDF warned the public that “motorised devices that are modified, not properly maintained or do not use the original chargers are fire risks”.