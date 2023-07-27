30 oversubscribed schools to hold ballot for Primary 1 spots in Phase 2B

Leading the list of popular schools this year is Tao Nan School in Marine Parade, which had 68 children eyeing 20 spots.

Thirty primary schools will hold a ballot for places in Phase 2B, the latest stage in the Primary 1 registration process.

This is the same number of schools that entered a ballot at this point in the 2022 exercise.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) updated the registration figures on its website on Thursday evening for Phase 2B, which ended on July 25.

Leading the list of popular schools this year is Tao Nan School in Marine Parade, which had 68 children eyeing 20 spots. It will conduct a ballot for Singapore citizen children residing within 1km.

Nan Chiau Primary School in Sengkang drew 123 applicants for 44 places, while Holy Innocents’ Primary School in Hougang attracted 53 applicants for 20 places.

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) in Dover had 52 children vying for 20 places, and Ai Tong School in Bishan had 56 children applying for 22 spots.

Balloting results will be out on July 31.

Northland Primary School in Yishun, which had 22 applicants for 21 slots, narrowly escaped a ballot. According to MOE, the school has space for only Singapore citizen children within 2km.

Phase 2B is for parent volunteers at the school, those endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or those endorsed as active community leaders.

This phase and the next – 2C – have had 20 reserved spots at each school every year since 2014, when MOE set aside more places for students who do not have alumni links to schools.

In 2021, the ministry said the number of places reserved for Phase 2C would double from 20 to 40, noting that this would lead to fewer places in the earlier phases.

When Phase 2B opened on July 24, 31 primary schools were down to 20 reserved spots, similar to this stage in 2022. They included popular schools like Nanyang Primary School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

Vacancies for Phase 2C, which is open to children with no prior links to the schools, will be released on July 31. Registration will start on Aug 1.