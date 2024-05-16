P1 registration for 2025 intake opens on July 2

The registration for the 2025 admission to Primary 1 will be open from July 2 to Oct 30.

In its announcement on May 16, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the registration is to be done online through the P1 Registration Portal at moe.gove.sg.

Information pertaining to the registration process can be found at moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration.

Parents and guardians can go to the portal to view the registration phase(s) and school(s) that their child is eligible to register in. Registration for the chosen school can be done via the portal when the relevant registration phase opens.

A valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) is required to log in to the P1 Registration Portal. Only one parent or guardian is required to log in and submit the registration for the child.

Assistance will be available during registration – contact the chosen school between 9am and 4.30pm on relevant registration days. The schools can be contacted via email or telephone.

The number of available vacancies in each school will be available on the MOE P1 Registration website by June 25 June 2024 and updated during each phase of the registration exercise.

Parents and guardians can refer to moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration/past-vacancies-and-balloting-data for the P1 Registration Exercise data of the previous year.

Primary education is mandatory for Singapore citizens.