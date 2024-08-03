30 years in funeral industry could not prepare man for dad's death

After spending several years as an undertaker's apprentice, Mr Goh launched An Lok, his own funeral services company, in 2010.

Intrigue in the taboo drew Mr Alvin Goh to his calling as an undertaker.

ALVIN GOH, 48

An Lok Funeral Services founder

Mr Alvin Goh doesn't shy away from death. In fact, he embraces it.

As the founder of An Lok Funeral Services, he has dedicated nearly three decades to guiding families through their darkest hours, offering a comforting hand amid the weight of grief and the intricacies of Chinese funeral traditions.

But his journey began long before An Lok, sparked by a profound curiosity.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

I started An Lok in 2010, after years of learning the trade as an apprentice. We give families a one-stop funeral solution, from claiming the body to cremation.

Since young, I was very interested in Chinese customs and cultures. The only culture and tradition that are taboo, not really discussed, are funeral rites. All the other customs, they contribute to auspicious festivals, like weddings, New Years, you know? But nobody talks about death.

People don't talk about it, but I find it very interesting. I want to understand the meanings behind the traditions, why we should carry them on and not let them die off.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

The biggest challenge is definitely the different customs across different dialects, religions and even within families.

You have Hokkien, Teochew, Cantonese, Hakka, all with different traditions to follow. Sometimes, even the same dialect group, but coming from different parts of China, different provinces, they also have their own individual customs.

Not to mention the individual family customs, those passed down by their ancestors – these are the things we will never know until we handle the case.

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Before, the most rewarding thing was the gratitude shown by the families. You can see it on our Facebook page, we get a lot of good reviews.

But last year, my dad died. Having been in the industry for almost 30 years, I have seen a lot of things. But when it's my own family, it's different.

I had the chance to handle my dad's wake, do everything, from the embalming to dressing him up, and following his wishes for how he wanted his wake to be held. That was the greatest reward I could ask for.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singaporean landscape?

We help Singaporeans cope with the loss of their loved ones, let them get back on their feet, so they can continue to contribute to Singapore.

Especially during the pandemic, everybody went through a difficult time – socially, economically, some even lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

We were there, walking with Singaporeans through those dark times. You can say that we were the behind-the-scenes frontline workers, along with those in hospitals and other essential services.

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

Singapore has grown so much over the past 58 years. We have grown from a third-world to a first-world country, which is not easy.

I’m proud to grow up in a country that’s safe. We can go out anytime of the day without fear of getting robbed, getting kidnapped. Serious crimes are very rare in Singapore.

What is your hope for Singapore?

This year is very important. A new leader has taken over, and he's not one of the Lee family, but I’m quite sure he will take us to greater heights.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew did a very, very good job, then the son took over, also did a good job. Now, the 4G leaders, based on their experience, I’m quite sure they will lead Singapore in a different way, maybe better, and take us to greater heights.

Definitely, I hope Singapore will continue to be safe, grow economically and continue to be a mighty red dot on the world map.