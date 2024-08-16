331 under investigation for scams involving over $7.3m

A total of 331 people aged between 16 and 68 are under investigation for allegedly acting as scammers or money mules.

A total of 331 alleged scammers and money mules are under investigation for schemes involving losses of more than $7.3 million.

The police said on Aug 15 that 210 men and 121 women are believed to be involved in more than 1,400 scams. They are aged between 16 and 68.

The range of scams involved include e-commerce, investment and friend impersonation.

The suspects were rounded up between Aug 2 and 15 by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

They are being investigated for allegedly cheating, laundering money or providing payment services without a licence, the police said.

Those found guilty of cheating face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying out unlicensed payment services carries a maximum jail term of three years or a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

“The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police.

There were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023, the highest number since the police started tracking such cases in 2016 and 46.8 per cent higher than the 31,728 cases in 2022.

In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile phone lines, said the police, adding that they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to scamalert.sg

Those with information about scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or online at police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.