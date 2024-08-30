346 under probe for scams where victims lost $13.8m

A total of 346 people are assisting in police investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as either scammers or money mules, the police said in a statement on Aug 30.

The 231 men and 115 women, aged between 16 and 76, are believed to be involved in over 1,300 scam cases where victims reportedly lost more than $13.8 million.

The cases mainly include job scams, friend impersonation scams, fake buyer scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams and internet love scams.

The suspects are being investigated for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Their alleged offences surfaced during a joint operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions from Aug 16 to 29.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Anyone who runs a business that provides any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

The police said: “To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines, as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.”

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg, or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

The police also urged those with information on such scams to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept confidential.