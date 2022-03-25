35 digital display panels in Woodlands HDB lobbies vandalised, investigations underway

The screens of the display panels were cracked and there was broken glass on the floor.

Thirty-five digital display panels installed at HDB lift lobbies in the Woodgrove estate in Woodlands were found vandalised on Thursday (March 24).

A police report has been lodged and the authorities are investigating the matter, working closely with the panels' operator Target Media and the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, the area's MP Hany Soh said on Facebook.

"It is unfortunate that the (panels) intended to provide useful information for our residents have been vandalised in such a manner," Ms Soh said.

"I hope that we can all play our part in taking care of the facilities in our neighbourhoods for the benefit of everyone."

Photos on Ms Soh's post showed the panels lying on the floor, detached from their wall mounts. The screens were cracked and broken glass could be seen on the floor.