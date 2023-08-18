Man arrested over underpass, building graffiti, likely linked to April vandalism case

The graffiti included a message which read: “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?”

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday for his suspected involvement in two recent cases of vandalism, and is believed to be responsible for a graffiti incident in April as well.

He will be charged in court on Saturday.

He is allegedly behind the black graffiti on the walls of a building in North Buona Vista Drive and an underpass in North Buona Vista Road that the police were alerted to last Tuesday.

The underpass walls had spray-painted drawings of a syringe and a hanged man clutching a dollar sign while stuck between the letters W and F, as well as the words, “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?”

The police identified and arrested the man following ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

The Straits Times understands that he changed into another outfit before committing the acts of vandalism, and changed out of it after.

In the April vandalism incident, “EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST” was spray-painted on the wall of an underpass leading to Kent Ridge MRT station near the National University Hospital.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $2,000, and given between three and eight strokes of the cane.