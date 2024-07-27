36 errant motorists under probe following 10-day enforcement operation

More than 1,100 vehicles were checked during the operation.

Eighteen motorists aged between 24 and 43 were arrested for offences such as driving under disqualification, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance coverage.

Another 18 motorists, aged between 23 and 57, are being investigated for offences such as driving under suspension, driving with a wrong licence class and failing to comply with the conditions of a provisional licence.

The motorists were caught during a joint operation by the Traffic Police and the seven police land divisions conducted from July 15 to July 24, said the police in a July 26 statement.

Investigations into all 36 motorists are ongoing.

If found guilty of driving without a valid licence or driving under disqualification, one can face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of $10,000, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

If convicted of driving under suspension, one can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance coverage can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.

Enforcement actions will be taken against errant motorists, companies and employers who do not comply with regulations, said the police.

“We would also like to remind companies and employers that it is their responsibility to ensure that the people operating their motor vehicles have the necessary valid licences to do so,” added the police.