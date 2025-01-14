Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school

The crash in Tampines happened near a PCF Sparkletots pre-school.

The impact cracked the blue lorry’s windscreen and dented its front.

A resident said the lorry had hit a small tree before knocking into the pillars of a sheltered walkway at Block 854 Tampines Street 82 on Jan 14.

A lorry crashed into a tree and mounted the kerb of a housing block lobby in Tampines on Jan 14, just metres away from a pre-school.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the lorry had hit the small tree before knocking into the pillars of a sheltered walkway at Block 854 Tampines Street 82.

The impact cracked the blue lorry’s windscreen and dented its front.

The crash happened near a PCF Sparkletots pre-school.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 9.50am.

According to checks by The Straits Times, no schoolchildren were hurt and SCDF said its assistance was not required.

ST has contacted the police for more information.