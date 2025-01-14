 Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school

Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school
A resident said the lorry had hit a small tree before knocking into the pillars of a sheltered walkway at Block 854 Tampines Street 82 on Jan 14.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school
The impact cracked the blue lorry’s windscreen and dented its front.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lorry hits tree, mounts kerb near Tampines pre-school
The crash in Tampines happened near a PCF Sparkletots pre-school.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Jan 14, 2025 04:15 pm

A lorry crashed into a tree and mounted the kerb of a housing block lobby in Tampines on Jan 14, just metres away from a pre-school.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the lorry had hit the small tree before knocking into the pillars of a sheltered walkway at Block 854 Tampines Street 82.

The impact cracked the blue lorry’s windscreen and dented its front.

The crash happened near a PCF Sparkletots pre-school.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 9.50am.

According to checks by The Straits Times, no schoolchildren were hurt and SCDF said its assistance was not required.

The aftermath of the accident on the Causeway on Jan 12.
Singapore

M'sian hit by S'pore car on Causeway, hospitalised with serious injuries

Related Stories

Cabby, 60, taken to hospital after car skids, mounts kerb

Bus driver arrested in Jurong West accident that kills 61-year-old cyclist

Drink-driving suspect arrested after chain collision at Alexandra

ST has contacted the police for more information.

The impact cracked the blue lorry’s windscreen and dented its front. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDFTampines