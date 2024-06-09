4-car accident: Driver, 89, and passenger, 90, taken to hospital

The Hyundai can be seen on a grassy slope next to the road.

A woman helping to calm the 90-year-old passenger. The driver (in light blue), 89, sustained a big bruise on his forehead.

A group of exercise buffs were in the middle of a fitness routine when they heard a loud bang.

"We looked out and saw that a car had gone up the slope," Madam Tan Geok Keow told TNP.

"Some of us jumped into action immediately... our immediate thought was to see if anyone needed help."

The accident involved four cars at a carpark at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on June 8. The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted at 7.45am.

Madam Tan, 67, recounted how she and six others dashed to the Hyundai that had skidded. A few others used chairs to block incoming traffic.

"I called 995 at once, while the other members attempted to pull the driver and passenger out of the car," she said.

"We managed to pull out the passenger, who was bleeding from the right side of his head. He was startled and kept telling us in English, 'My head is bleeding,'" added the retiree. "We got out the stools that we had, and got him to sit down while trying to calm him."

Meanwhile the others, who were trying to rescue the trapped driver, could not prise open the door on his side.

"Mr Goh (one of our instructors) caught a whiff of petrol and was worried there would be an explosion," Madam Tan recalled. "He decided to try from the passenger seat, and managed to extricate the driver."

@tnpdigital Rescue operation after a 4-car accident at a carpark in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on June 8. Video: Courtesy of Tan Geok Keow Full story here: bit.ly/45f2X68 ♬ original sound TNP

The driver sustained a big bruise on his left forehead. "He kept telling us he wanted to go home," she said. "We contacted his son."

Madam Tan added that the two men are friends and regulars at the park.

Her car, a Honda Civic, suffered only a slight graze on the back bumper.

"The Audi was hit more badly," said Madam Tan. "The couple returned and were shocked. They were like, 'We were away for about 20 minutes and come back to this?' Their car had to be towed away."

Madam Tan reckoned the car that had worst damage was the Honda seven-seater. "The woman driver was shocked, and could only stare at her car," she said.

In a TikTok video of the incident, two cars can be seen on a grassy slope next to the road, with another two in front of them.

An 89-year-old driver who is assisting with investigations and the 90-year-old passenger were taken to hospital.