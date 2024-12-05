Low-hanging rope at VivoCity Kopitiam trips, injures diner

A male diner tripped over a low-hanging rope from a barrier while returning his tray at VivoCity’s Basement 2 Kopitiam on the morning of Nov 20.

Mr Alvin, 48, a human resources manager, recounted the incident to STOMP, saying it occurred around 11am on Nov 20.

He was returning his tray at the Kopitiam on Basement 2 of VivoCity when he tripped over a rope hanging from a barrier.

“I used my hands to brace myself, but I sprained three fingers on my right hand,” said Mr Alvin.

He also sustained injuries to his left wrist, right arm, neck, right foot, and back.

“Additionally, the impact aggravated a previously fractured toe on my right foot, causing significant discomfort,” he added.

Mr Alvin contacted Kopitiam management, who confirmed the incident after an investigation. Staff from nearby stalls also witnessed the fall.

“My phone was damaged in the fall, and I hope Kopitiam will compensate me for my medical expenses and the cost of repairing my phone,” he said.

A spokesperson for NTUC FairPrice, which manages Kopitiam, said they are in contact with Mr Alvin to provide assistance.

“Customer safety is a priority for FPG, and we are taking the necessary actions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the spokesperson said.

The barrier ropes in the food court have since been removed.