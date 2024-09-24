Man falls down MRT station escalator, lands on 2 commuters

There were bloodstains on the escalator.

A man lost his balance on an escalator at Tiong Bahru MRT station on Sept 19, falling backwards and landing on two other commuters.

The incident resulted in injuries to all three individuals.

A member of the public shared photos of the incident with Mothership.

The images showed two women seated on the steps of the escalator, with one of them bleeding from a hand. Bloodstains were also visible on the escalator.

The eyewitness recounted that she was ascending the escalator when she heard a scream.

When she turned around, she saw a man had fallen onto other commuters.

She immediately alerted the station staff, while another commuter called for emergency assistance.

SMRT confirmed the incident with Shin Min Daily News, stating that a male commuter had lost his balance and fallen backwards, landing on two other commuters.

Another commuter promptly pressed the emergency stop button, halting the escalator.

Station staff provided first aid to the injured commuters and called for an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they responded to the incident and conveyed two injured individuals to Singapore General Hospital.

The third person with minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, SMRT engineers inspected the escalator and found no mechanical faults. The escalator has since been restored to service.

"We have reached out to the injured commuters to provide further assistance and support," an SMRT spokesperson said.

"The detailed cause of the accident is still under investigation, but SMRT is committed to strengthening the safety of escalator usage and ensuring the safety of our commuters."

The spokesperson also urged commuters to adhere to safety guidelines when using escalators, such as holding onto the handrails.

Elderly individuals, wheelchair users, those with mobility impairments, and commuters with strollers are advised to use lifts for their safety.