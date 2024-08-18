4 highlights from PM Wong’s National Day Rally speech

Those weren't just polite smiles; those were grins of pure anticipatory joy.

PM Lawrence Wong covered a lot of ground, from helping families with the cost of living to exciting new plans for Kallang.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his first National Day Rally speech on Aug 18, and it was packed with so many announcements that you’d be forgiven for dozing off halfway through.

He covered a lot of ground, from helping families with the cost of living to exciting new plans for Kallang.

But beyond the major policy announcements, there were a few moments that really got everyone talking.

1. Happiest PM in the world

Is it me, or does PM Wong always seem really happy to be here?

Forget the usual stoic politician demeanour – this man was positively beaming.

It’s giving Steve Jobs at WWDC or Kevin Feige at SDCC, and I have to say, it was refreshing.

2. Is PM Wong's Malay better than his mandarin?

During his speeches, PM Wong mentioned his multilingual upbringing, acknowledging that while he didn't have much opportunity to speak Mandarin at home, he put in the effort to learn later in life.

This personal anecdote resonated with his focus on preserving Singapore's cultural heritage, especially through native languages.

He announced a policy adjustment allowing students who excel in their Mother Tongue to take Higher Mother Tongue in Secondary 1, regardless of their overall PSLE score.

"Clearly, our bilingual policy is important. I hope more young parents can use Mandarin at home so that we can maintain our edge," he urged.

3. Food is truly the national language

The biggest reaction from the crowd came when PM Wong mentioned the post-Rally buffet: Hainanese curry rice.

Yes, you read that right.

Forget the new housing schemes, SkillsFuture enhancements and even the Kallang Alive Masterplan – the moment the PM declared, "I have specially arranged for Hainanese curry rice to be served at the buffet later", the hall erupted in cheers.

Maybe rojak is so last decade as a metaphor for Singapore. Hainanese curry rice, with its blend of influences, feels much more accurate – and clearly, more delicious.

4. Does mr Wong have his own 'magic cup'?

For the briefest of moments, what appeared to be PM Wong's personal glass of water showed on the screen.

Many – myself included – were immediately reminded of former PM Lee Hsien Loong's iconic “magic cup”, a fixture on his podium during speeches.

The PM Wong's glass was never to be seen again throughout the rest of the Rally. However, later in the speech, as the camera focused on the audience, I could've sworn I heard distinct gulping sounds.

Investigations into the specific type of magic that PM Wong’s glass is imbued with are ongoing.