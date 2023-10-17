4 Porsches cut queue to enter S'pore at Tuas, later they're forced to 'U-turn' back to JB

The drivers of four Porsche sports cars probably thought they were fast enough to beat the queue.

The luxury cars were seen cutting off other vehicles at Tuas Second Link towards Singapore at about 2.30pm on Sunday, Oct 15.

Later on, however, it seems the immigration authorities took action, as the four Singapore-registered vehicles were seen heading back to Johor shortly after, according to the caption in the post.

A video of the incident was shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The antics of the four Porsche cars — two blue, one grey and one white — were caught on the dashcam footage of another vehicle on the Second Link, a dual three-lane bridge.

In the video, the grey Porsche is first seen crossing the double white line from the left-most bus lane to the second left-most car lane.

At the same time, a blue Porsche pulls up beside the grey Porsche, which allows the blue Porsche to overtake it. The two cars now in the car lane then hold up traffic, as they do not move directly behind the vehicle in front of them.

They instead allow the vehicles in front of them to move forward to create enough space for the other two Porsche cars — a blue and a white one — to overtake.

Later in the same video, however, the quartet are seen travelling in the opposite direction.

Most commenters on the video praised the immigration authorities for taking action and getting the queue-cutters to rejoin the queue to enter Singapore.

Many also said such a move would help deter others hoping to do the same.