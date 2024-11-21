Woodlands man arrested for alleged tyre slashing spree

The police arrested the suspect within eight hours through follow-up investigations and the help of images from police cameras.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Nov 19 after a car owner found the tyres of her vehicle deflated at a Woodlands multi-storey carpark.

The car owner realised she was a victim of an act of mischief as all four tyres were deflated. A flyer was also placed on the vehicle’s windscreen.

She reported the incident, which occurred along Woodlands Drive 14, to the police at about 12.50pm.

The police arrested the suspect within eight hours through follow-up investigations and the help of images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations showed that at least four more vehicles in the vicinity were similarly damaged, the police said on Nov 20.

A photo of the flyer that was left on the vehicles made its rounds in several Telegram groups on Nov 20.

It suggested that the acts were carried out by a climate activist group that is against the use of sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The man is expected to be charged in court for public nuisance on Nov 21.

If found guilty, he may face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.