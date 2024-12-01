Johor chief minister calls for strict action against foreign cars pumping RON95

Only Malaysian-registered cars are permitted to purchase RON95 petrol, which costs RM2.05 (65 Singapore cents) a litre.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) must take firm action against foreign-registered car owners who are purchasing subsidised RON95 petrol in the area, said Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“This is among the issues that the people have often brought up, and this violation definitely puts the locals at a disadvantage,” he said.

He added that Johor’s state government is urging KPDN to take stricter action against those exploiting the subsidy, as it has undoubtedly caused losses to the country.

RON95 petrol costs RM2.05 (65 Singapore cents) a litre after government subsidies, and only Malaysian-registered cars are permitted to use the petrol. Many drivers of foreign-registered cars caught using the yellow coloured nozzles that dispense the subsidised petrol at Johor kiosks have been reported by social media users.

He also urged the ministry to ensure that subsidised cooking oil packs, intended for the B40 low-income group, does not fall into the hands of foreigners.

Datuk Onn Hafiz made these remarks while listing some of the complaints Johoreans have made, especially through social media.

“There are still complaints from the people who feel that their grievances and concerns are being ignored,” he said.

He added that there are still many issues to address, and they need to be resolved collectively.

He noted that other complaints received on social media include clogged drains, potholes, broken streetlights and poorly maintained roads.

“I believe that any issue can be resolved if we acknowledge and confront the reality sincerely with an open mind,” he said.

“The attitude of sweeping things under the carpet must be stopped immediately,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK