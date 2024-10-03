4 taken to hospital in multi-car accident on ECP

The accident happened on the expressway towards Changi Airport, after the Ford Road exit at about 5.20pm.

Four people were taken to the Raffles Hospital after a multi-car accident on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Oct 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident - which happened on the expressway towards Changi Airport, after the Ford Road exit – at about 5.20pm.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on X at about 5.30pm that the accident has caused a traffic jam from before the Tanjong Katong Road exit to the Fort Road exit.

The authority also advised motorists to avoid the first two lanes of the highway.

Several videos of the accident’s aftermath, posted on social media, show three taxis and five cars involved in the accident.

Two cars are seen at the top of the heap of vehicles. Directly below them is a red taxi with a crushed front bumper and hood, and its doors are flung open.

A black car that is directly behind the red taxi is seen with a crushed hood in the videos.

One photo posted onto Reddit shows the two rightmost lanes cordoned off with traffic cones.