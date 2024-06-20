4 teens arrested after alleged chopper-slashing incident in Sembawang

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 466 Sembawang Drive on June 15 at 4.10am.

Four teenagers were arrested after an alleged fight involving a chopper in Sembawang.

In a statement on June 19, the police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 466 Sembawang Drive on June 15 at 4.10am.

One teenager allegedly slashed a 20-year-old man with a chopper, the police said.

Officers from the Woodland Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre had used images from police cameras to help them identify the four teenagers, the statement said.

They arrested a 19-year-old who was armed with the chopper on June 19.

He will be charged in court on June 20 with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he may be imprisoned for up to seven years, and/or face a fine or caning, or any combination of the punishments.

He will also be charged with the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place under the Corrosive and Offensive Weapons Act.

If convicted, he may be imprisoned for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

The police reminded the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive or scheduled weapon in a public place.

It added: “The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”