Woman allegedly let bf watch her do sex acts on disabled man

A woman appeared in a district court on June 27, accused of repeatedly performing a sexual act on an intellectually disabled man without his consent in 2022.

She is also accused of making video calls to her boyfriend while committing the alleged offences.

Court documents did not disclose how the Indonesian woman was linked to the alleged victim.

The woman, who was handed three sexual penetration charges, is also accused of two counts of voyeurism.

There is a gag order on the man’s identity and the woman is not named as doing so could lead to the man being identified.

The woman was in a Bukit Panjang flat with the intellectually disabled man some time between January and February 2022 when she allegedly performed oral sex on him without his consent.

At around the time, she is also said to have allowed her boyfriend to observe her performing the alleged act through a video call with him on her mobile phone.

The woman is accused of committing similar offences involving the alleged victim until August 2022.

She is expected to plead guilty on Aug 7.