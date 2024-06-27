Edge at Pan Pacific Hotel reopens after SFA lifts suspension

A month-long suspension of Edge restaurant at Pan Pacific Hotel has been lifted, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on June 27.

The restaurant was ordered to suspend its operation since May 24, after the authorities received reports of gastroenteritis involving 39 diners at its premises between May 1 and May 23.

One diner was hospitalised, but has since been discharged, SFA and MOH said in the statement.

During the suspension period, the restaurant’s licensee Hotel Marina City, has disposed of all ready-to-eat, thawed and perishable food items.

The restaurant, equipment and utensils have been cleaned and sanitised, while food preperation surfaces, tables and floors have been disinfected, said the statement.

Food handlers have re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1.

The food hygiene officers have also re-attended and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit Course.