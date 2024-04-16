40 residents evacuated from Eunos HDB block after fire broke out at common corridor

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

About 40 residents of an HDB block in Eunos were evacuated after a fire broke out on April 15.

A video posted on TikTok showed black smoke billowing from the block, with residents looking on as firefighters arrived at the scene.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 25 Eunos Crescent on April 15 at about 6.45pm.

The fire, which involved items placed along the common corridor on the third floor, was extinguished using two water jets.

SCDF and the police evacuated about 40 people from nearby residential units as a precautionary measure.

According to statistics released by SCDF in February 2024, there were more fires in 2023 compared to the year before, with 1,954 cases in total. This represents an increase of 8.6 per cent from the 1,799 cases recorded in 2022.