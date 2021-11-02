5 cops injured while trying to stop driver of stolen car

The police received a report about the stolen car at around 8.30pm last Saturday.

Two teenagers were charged yesterday after an incident in which five police officers were injured while trying to stop the driver of a stolen car from fleeing.

Caius Chan Jing Kai and Lakshan Saravanan, both 19, were charged in a district court with the theft of a black Hyundai Accent last Saturday.

Lakshan faces another charge of stealing a pair of registration plates from another car.

In a press conference earlier yesterday, the police said they received a report about the stolen car at around 8.30pm last Saturday.

A 22-year-old man, who was providing a carpooling service, said his two male passengers had driven off with the vehicle when he stepped out to buy cigarettes for them in Jalan Kayu.

One of the alleged thieves was said to be driving the car with a passenger at 2.15am on Sunday when it hit an unmarked police car and a parked van. The officers were not injured and the car sped off soon after.

The driver was arrested about six hours later with the help of police cameras. A stun device was recovered from him.

His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was also arrested.

By then, he was said to have passed the stolen vehicle to his alleged accomplice.

Investigations revealed the vehicle registration plate of the stolen car had allegedly been changed to a plate stolen from another car in Marine Parade.

Police officers spotted the stolen car with two men inside at about 9am on Sunday at a carpark in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

When the driver was told to step out of the car, he allegedly sped off, causing three officers to fall and suffer minor injuries, said the police.

An unmarked police car then chased the stolen vehicle. In allegedly trying to evade capture, the driver of the stolen car hit two cars parked along the road as well as the pursuing police car, injuring two officers inside.

The car was eventually stopped in Lentor Plain and a flick knife was found inside. The driver and his passenger were then arrested.

The five officers had various injuries, including abrasions and bruises.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested later for her suspected involvement in the theft, making a total of five arrests.

If found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle with common intention, Lakshan and Chan can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Lakshan can also be jailed for up to three years and fined if convicted of stealing a set of vehicle licence plates.

This incident comes after another one last week in which a Traffic Police officer was injured by a reversing car, allegedly driven by a man fleeing a police check.

During yesterday's press conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zed Teo, commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, said: "The police will not tolerate such brazen acts. We will spare no effort to apprehend those who blatantly disregard the law and endanger the safety of others.

"Police officers face risks in their daily work. Despite this, our officers remain steadfast in their duties to keep Singapore safe and secure."