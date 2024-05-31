5 men arrested for allegedly facilitating scam

The men are aged between 24 and 27.

In an island-wide operation by the Police Intelligence Department and Commercial Affairs Department on May 29 and 30, five men were arrested for suspected involvement in illegal telecommunication activities that facilitated scams.

The men, aged between 24 and 27, are suspected to be part of a syndicate involved in One-Time Password activation services.

Using local SIM cards, they created WhatsApp accounts and linked Paynow numbers to bank accounts used to allegedly launder scam

proceeds.

The WhatsApp accounts were allegedly provided to overseas scammers who used them to target Singapore residents through scams such as job scams, e-commence scams and government officials impersonation scams.

Over 14,000 pre-paid SIM cards, computers, routers, handphones and accessories were seized.

Three of the men will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating.

If found guilty, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Investigations against the other two men are ongoing.