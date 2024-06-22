June 23 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) MY BOY LOLLIPOP was involved in a tight finish with the well-fancied Definitely Yes at Scottsville on June 16. Hard to beat.

(10) GOT THE WORD made a promising debut and the experience will count in his favour.

(2) DON’T JUDGE was not far back on debut. That form has been franked. Kom Naidoo has three runners, best of whom may be first-timer (8) FINALMENTE.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) IZIBULO was touched off when jumping to 1,800m last time. She can go one better.

(1) LAUGH TILL I CRY was well beaten in her debut sprint but she should much prefer this trip.

(5) GRAND OCCASION was a close-up third on the Poly last run and the extra furlong did suit. She should go well.

(7) SAFE AND SOUND can do better than her last outing and the step-up in trip will suit.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) RHYDIAN has been run out of it late in his only three starts. Should be able to go one better.

(4) GOLD RUSH KID has shown up well in two sprints. From a good draw over a better trip, he should make a bold effort.

(9) VIEW OF THE WORLD has shown up well in his first two starts. The trip will suit.

(7) INGQWELE showed some improvement last run on the Highveld. He could be coming to hand.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) HURRICANE CAT improved at her second start. Both starts have been over course and distance.

(11) RUBY RISING was much improved second time and any improvement will see her close again.

(5) EDGE OF TOMORROW looks held by Hurricane Cat, but she is improving fast. Can turn the tables.

(12) BLOWIN IN THE WIND disappointed when going around the turn for the first time. Better back to a straight course.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) FLYINGCOOL has been close-up in all four starts. The blinkers go on.

(4) LANDSEER and (8) DAPPER ran close when last they met. They both step up to a mile. Keep safe.

(7) ROTOTO was a little disappointing last time and can improve while (9) CAPTAIN MARSALA has been run out of it close home. Strong claims.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) THAT’S MY BABY won a tight contest last time. She appeals as a strong chance.

(11) ZINIKELE has the widest draw, but she likes this trip.

(5) SOVEREIGN GRANT was just under two lengths behind That’s My Baby when they last met. She is 2.5kg kg better off in the handicap.

(9) VISION TO ACHIEVE steps up in trip after showing improvement last time. Money chance.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) PHILISPIEL goes well over course and distance and looks to be well in at the weights.

(3) JET LEGACY is lightly raced but has shown up well in two runs back from lengthy lay-offs.

(10) CELTIC CHIEF was a maiden winner first-up in KZN. Go close.

(6) TRAFALGAR SQUARE’S best recent form is on Poly, but Richard Fourie sticks with him.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY made steady improvement to shed her maiden at just her second start. She can follow up.

(5) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has some useful form over the 1,200m.

(10) MAGGIE SMITH found one too good last run. With Fourie staying on, she has a strong chance.

(12) ONE SMART COOKIE was a recent maiden winner and has improved in blinkers. She also has some useful form on this course.