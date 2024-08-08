5 men jailed over Orchard Rd riot caught on video in 2022

The fight spilled onto two roads near Orchard Towers in August 2022.

A verbal dispute between an alleged secret society member and another man escalated into a fight which spilled onto two roads near Orchard Towers shopping mall, disrupting traffic.

A group of secret society members then bashed up the man and another victim.

The incident, which took place shortly after 5am on Aug 14, 2022, was captured on videos which went viral soon after.

Muhammad Fadzli Junaidi, 36, who was a secret society headman at the time, and Abdul Hakim Jamil, 32, then its assistant headman, were given jail sentences on Aug 7.

Three other men – Norazrul Mohd Noor, 25, Muhammad Ikqzuan Ramli, 27, and Muhammad Yusri Ramlee, 28, – who were “fighters” in the gang when they took part in the riot, were also given jail sentences on Aug 7.

Fadzli was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and a fine of $15,000 after he pleaded guilty to four charges for offences including rioting and being a member of an unlawful society.

He will have to spend an additional 20 days behind bars if he fails to fork out the amount.

Yusri, who pleaded guilty to four charges including rioting and riding a motorcycle without a licence, was sentenced to 18 months and two weeks’ jail, and a fine of $800.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years from his release date.

Ikqzuan was sentenced to 15 months and two weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of rioting, being a member of an unlawful society and dishonestly misappropriating $1,000 in cash.

Norazrul and Abdul Hakim each pleaded guilty two charges – one count of rioting and being a member of an unlawful society. They were each sentenced to 15 months’ jail.

The cases involving the other alleged secret society members including Muhammad Fikri Junaidi, 24 and Muhammad Faiz Junaidi, 31, are still pending.

Members of the gang, including the five men who were convicted on Aug 7, were at an Orchard Towers club called Soi Happi on Aug 14, 2022, when some of them stepped out to smoke.

Faiz was seen talking to a man identified as Mr Mizra Abdul Azman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said that Mr Mizra later started to shout and gesticulate towards Faiz’s group but court documents did not disclose the reasons why he did so.

Faiz and Mr Mizra had a verbal dispute before Faiz told his own group to return to Soi Happi to “drink and enjoy (the) party”.

Mr Mizra then yelled an expletive and the secret society members approached him outside Orchard Towers.

The DPP said: “At 5.12am, as Faiz came close to Mizra, he kicked Faiz on the left leg. Members of the group then rushed forward to attack Mizra.

“Seeing this, a man identified as Mr Abdul Figo Abdul Haleem, also joined in the fray...The group, now consisting of at least 10 people, then attacked both Mizra and Figo.”

Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ran in different directions and the attacks spilled out onto Claymore Drive and Claymore Road.

The secret society members rained blows on the pair who fought back. Eventually, Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ended up lying in the middle of Claymore Road.

The attack stopped at around 5.15am and the two men left the scene. They suffered facial injuries and were treated at different hospitals, the court heard.

A resident from a nearby condominium alerted the police and the offenders were later hauled to court.

In an unrelated incident, a 63-year-old man withdrew $1,000 from an automated teller machine in Marsiling on June 7, 2022, but left without taking the cash.

Ikqzuan then took the money which he spent on his personal expenses.

Separately, an officer from the Traffic Police patrol unit was at a road block in Pasir Ris when he stopped Yusri shortly before 2am on Jan 9, 2023, and the offender was found to be riding a friend’s motorcycle without a licence.

Yusri had taken the keys from his friend who was sleeping at the time. He committed the offence as he wanted to go home but was unable to get a taxi.