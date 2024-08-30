Jail for 6th man over fight near Orchard Towers that was captured on viral videos

The incident took place shortly after 5am on Aug 14, 2022, and was captured on videos which later went viral.

A sixth man has been given a jail sentence for his involvement in a fight in 2022 which spilt over onto two roads near the Orchard Towers shopping mall, disrupting traffic.

On Aug 29, Muhammad Faiz Junaidi, 31, a senior member of a secret society at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of rioting and being a member of an unlawful society.

He was also fined $10,000 over five vaping-related charges, including selling pod cartridges.

Faiz will spend an additional 20 days behind bars if he fails to fork out the amount.

Five other men, who were his fellow gang members during the brawl, were dealt with in court on Aug 7. They are: Norazrul Mohd Noor, 25; Muhammad Ikqzuan Ramli, 27; Muhammad Yusri Ramlee, 28, Abdul Hakim Jamil, 32, and Muhammad Fadzli Junaidi, 36.

Members of the gang, including all six men, were at an Orchard Towers club called Soi Happi on Aug 14, 2022, when some of them stepped out to smoke. Faiz was seen talking to a man identified as Mr Mizra Abdul Azman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chan Yi Cheng said that Mr Mizra later started to shout and gesticulate towards Faiz’s group, but court documents did not disclose the reasons why he did so.

Faiz and Mr Mizra had a verbal dispute before Faiz told his own group to return to Soi Happi to “drink and enjoy (the) party”.

Mr Mizra then yelled an expletive and the secret society members approached him outside Orchard Towers.

The DPP said: “At 5.12am, as Faiz came close... Mizra kicked Faiz on the left leg. Members of the group then rushed forward to attack Mizra.

“Seeing this, a man identified as Mr Abdul Figo Abdul Haleem, also joined in the fray... The group, now consisting of at least 10 people, then attacked both Mizra and Figo.”

Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ran in different directions and the attacks spilt out onto Claymore Drive and Claymore Road.

The secret society members rained blows on the pair who fought back. Eventually, Mr Mizra and Mr Abdul Figo ended up lying in the middle of Claymore Road.

The attack stopped at around 5.15am and the two men left the scene. They had facial injuries and were treated at different hospitals, the court heard.

A resident from a nearby condominium alerted the police and officers arrested Faiz on Aug 23, 2022.