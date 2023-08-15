5 motorists to be charged with offences including dangerous driving causing hurt

In one accident, a motorist failed to stop at a stop line at a junction of Portsdown Road, and collided with a taxi that had the right of way, on March 30.

SINGAPORE - Five motorists will be charged on Wednesday with offences ranging from driving without due care to dangerous driving causing hurt.

The men, aged between 31 and 60, had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout or stop at signalised pedestrian crossings, leading to serious injuries to other road users, the police said on Tuesday.

The incidents took place between Aug 2022 and April 2023.

In one case on April 10, a van collided into two elderly pedestrians who were crossing Jalan Besar Road. The 31-year-old driver had failed to stop at the red light at the pedestrian crossing near the junction of Rowell Road.

He will be charged with dangerous driving causing hurt.

On Jan 19, a van driven by a 60-year-old man collided into a cyclist along Defu Lane 12 at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3.

On March 20, a 45-year-old man, who was driving a car along Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway, failed to exercise care while changing lane, and collided with a motorcycle which was travelling straight.

The motorcyclist sustained grievous hurt.

On March 30, a 50-year-old man, who was driving along Central Exchange Green towards One North Crescent, failed to keep a proper lookout at the junction of Portsdown Road and stop at the stop line.

His car collided into a taxi which had the right of way, causing the taxi to spin before coming to a stop. The taxi driver was grievously hurt.

The car driver was previously charged with inconsiderate driving in 2002.

On Aug 27, 2022, a 36-year-old male driver made a discretionary right turn at the cross-junction of Tampines Street 61 and Avenue 6, colliding into a pedestrian who was crossing the road when the signal was green. The latter sustained grievous hurt.

In these four cases, the offenders will each face one count of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

Those charged with driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to four years, or both.

For those charged with dangerous driving causing hurt, they can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Motorists convicted of these offences may be disqualified from driving.