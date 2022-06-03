5 people arrested for allegedly stealing 6 cars left unlocked in workshops

Five people, aged between 18 and 45, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of six cars from workshops, the police said on Friday (June 3).

Three of them were to be charged in court on Saturday with stealing the vehicles with common intention.

Five of the stolen cars had been recovered.

The police received several reports between May 23 and 31 that six cars had been stolen from workshops around Kim Chuan Terrace, near Tai Seng and Kaki Bukit Road.

Investigations found that the cars were unlocked with the keys left in the vehicles while they were parked at the workshops.

Police officers identified six people through ground enquiries, investigations and the aid of security cameras, and arrested five of them between June 1 and 3.

During the arrest, one of them, a 29-year-old man, was allegedly found to be in possession of identity cards belonging to two others without lawful authority, said the police.

He and another two - an 18-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man - who allegedly worked together to steal the vehicles will be charged in court on June 4.

If they are found guilty, they may face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of theft, and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," the statement said.

"We would like to advise everyone to refrain from leaving their car keys in the vehicles, and to lock the car whenever it is left unattended, even for a short while."