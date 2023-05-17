5 S’poreans arrested in anti-drug busts; drugs worth $360,000 seized

Controlled drugs including cannabis and Ice seized in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 1 in a CNB operation on May 15.

Five suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, were arrested in anti-drug operations in two separate anti-drug busts conducted on Monday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

In total, about 2,797g of heroin, 3,361g of cannabis, 384g of methamphetamine (Ice), 43 Ecstasy tablets and 162 Erimin-5 tablets, with an estimated street value of $360,900 were seized in the operations.

The amount of drugs seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 2,030 abusers for a week, CNB said.

In the first bust, officers arrested four Singaporeans in the vicinity of Senja Road. The first arrest, of a 33-year-old man, was made at a staircase landing of a residential block for suspected drug trafficking offences. About 965g of heroin and 24g of Ice were recovered after he was searched.

The officers then raided a flat in the same block that the man was seen leaving earlier and arrested three occupants aged 16, 17 and 39 for suspected drug offences.

Forced entry was made as the occupants had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers to open the door, said CNB.

After entering the unit, the officers first arrested the 39-year-old man in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing controlled drugs into the toilet bowl.

Controlled drugs, recovered from the toilet bowl in a flat in the vicinity of Senja Road on May 15, 2023. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

About 1,841g of heroin, 331g of Ice, 43 Ecstasy tablets, 162 Erimin-5 tablets, various drug paraphernalia and offensive weapons were seized from within the unit.

In the second bust, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 1. About 10g of Ice was recovered from him after a search.

After he was escorted to a flat, another estimated 19g of Ice, 3,361g of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and electronic vaporisers used to consume the cannabis-containing vaporiser pods were seized from within the flat.

It is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, or to offer to traffic in it on anyone’s behalf, the CNB said.

It is also an offence to carry out or to offer to perform any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice or 500g of cannabis faces the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects arrested are ongoing.

Singapore has a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs such as heroin, Ice and cannabis, CNB added.

Cannabis concealed in tea leaf containers and drug paraphernalia seized in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 1 on May 15. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

In some instances, controlled drugs such as cannabis are added as ingredients to edibles like candies and baked goods, or to vaping pods, and irresponsibly marketed as harmless consumables.

Illicit drugs, including cannabis, are harmful, addictive and destroy lives, families and communities, CNB said.

The importation and exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs is an offence, CNB reminded the public.

The 2022 Health and Lifestyle Survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health found that for those who abused drugs, the average age when they first take drugs was 15.9, and 52 per cent of these abusers started out with cannabis.

CNB also urged parents to play an active part to protect youths from drugs, and to remind their children that they should not consume or accept products unknown to them or offered by strangers.

Electronic vaporisers used to consume the cannabis-containing vaporiser pods were also seized. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

Some products may be marketed as health products, and contain hemp, hemp seed oil, CBD oil, cannabis oil, or claimed to be free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Any products containing hemp derivatives as an ingredient or derived from the cannabis sativa plant or its seeds can contain controlled drugs such as THC despite the product labels indicating otherwise, CNB added.

Members of the public can call the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if they come across products or consumables suspected to contain drugs or are worried that their children may be involved with drugs.

Those who have drug-related information can make a report to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or at https://www.eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback.