50 evacuated in VivoCity fire, no injuries reported

About 50 people were evacuated because of a fire that broke out at VivoCity in the evening on Tuesday (June 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a mechanical and electrical room in basement 2.

SCDF put out the blaze using two fire extinguishers.

The evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokesman for Mapletree Commercial Property Management, which manages VivoCity, said the incident disrupted mall operations outside the affected area.