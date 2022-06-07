 50 evacuated in VivoCity fire, no injuries reported, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

50 evacuated in VivoCity fire, no injuries reported

The evacuation had been done as a precautionary measure.PHOTO: ST READER
Shermaine Ang
Jun 07, 2022 10:33 pm

About 50 people were evacuated because of a fire that broke out at VivoCity in the evening on Tuesday (June 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a mechanical and electrical room in basement 2.

SCDF put out the blaze using two fire extinguishers.

The evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.

Singapore

10 people evacuated, dog rescued in Sengkang condo fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokesman for Mapletree Commercial Property Management, which manages VivoCity, said the incident disrupted mall operations outside the affected area.

FIRESSCDF