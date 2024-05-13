 SCDF puts out fire at terrace house near Katong Shopping Centre, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
SCDF puts out fire at terrace house near Katong Shopping Centre

Firefighters used seven water jets at the height of the operation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah for The Straits Times
May 13, 2024 03:52 pm

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters put out a fire that broke out at a terrace house near Katong Shopping Centre on May 13.

In a Facebook post at about 2.20pm, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 29, Mugliston Road at about 11.35am.

The firefighters used water jets on the front and back of the affected house, as well as on three houses next to it. Seven water jets were used at the height of the operation, said SCDF.

No one was hurt. The occupants of the affected house and its neighbouring units evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

Although the fire was largely contained, two houses next to the affected unit were also damaged.

After the blaze was put out, SCDF said, the firefighters carried out damping-down operations to ensure that “deep-seated embers are fully extinguished to prevent any rekindling of the fire”. The process involves applying more water to wet surfaces that have been burnt immediately after a fire has been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Images on social media platform X showed plumes of smoke rising higher than 20 storeys and eclipsing The Shore Residences, a nearby condominium.

