$500 GrabFood order from Shake Shack thrown away at Jewel, customer says he's been refused full refund

A GrabFood customer has taken to social media after his $500 food order from Shake Shack ended up next to a bin at Jewel Changi Airport.

And at the end of it, GrabFood has allegedly refused to give him a full refund.

Facebook user Melvin Twj posted about his experience on Sept 2, and the story does indeed have a few twists and turns.

According to Melvin’s post, at first, Grab claimed the food was delivered. Then Grab claimed the Grab driver could not find the delivery location.

Later, Grab then claimed the driver was aware of the location but could not contact Melvin. So the driver was advised by the company to dispose of the food.

“But the strange thing was that there was no chat history found on my phone at all,” wrote Melvin in his post.

"However," said Melvin, "the driver raised a concern, claiming that the food was of a high value, after which the Grab agent suggested leaving the food at the security guard post.

“The driver then raised another concern, stating that he was afraid the food would be stolen at the security guard post.

"Hence, the Grab agent suggested that if there was no safe place at the location, to dispose of the items."

Melvin shared a photo of three large Shake Shack paper bags next to a bin, presumably sent to him by Grab to show that the food was disposed of.

Melvin ended his post with a few questions, such as:

"Is the security guard post not considered a safe place even when there was security there?"

"Why would the driver make such a trip to the rubbish bin at the basement two carpark entrance in Jewel Changi Airport just to dispose of the food?"

"Since the Grab agent told me that the Grab driver arrived at the location, why was I not informed and the CCTV did not capture anyone unfamiliar?"

In a screenshot of Melvin’s chat with Grab, he was told he would be getting only a $50 refund in his GrabPay wallet.

Grab has since tried to get Melvin to contact the company in the comment section of his Facebook post, but this was rejected by Melvin -- "Y'all just gonna come up with the same excuses and not refund me, what’s the point of me PM-ing you... even after speaking to a few of your agents and your duty manager, the issue still can’t come to a conclusion."

One veteran food delivery rider shared with Stomp his theory on what ultimately happened to the order: "Most riders, after taking the photo of the food disposal, will take back the food to consume or pass to fellow riders if the quantity of the food is too much, just like what happened to this $500 Shake Shack order."

A few netizens also wondered where the delivery location was. One speculated it was Changi Naval Base, which makes sense since Melvin can be seen in Instagram posts wearing T-shirts with the Republic of Singapore Navy emblem, and that the naval base is relatively close to Jewel Changi Airport.

When contacted by Stomp, Melvin said he was not comfortable disclosing the exact location "due to security reasons" but said it was at Tanah Merah Coast.