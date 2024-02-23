Woman books GrabShare ride but family of 4 shows up

A woman was taken aback when a family of four entered the car she was in after booking a GrabShare ride.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to a post on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook group page regarding the incident.

In the post, the passenger named Rachel Ray had paid $28 for the ride via the Grab app on Feb 22.

She said the Grab car was a five-seater vehicle but there were a total of six people in it, including the driver.

She added that the driver told two of the passengers to sit in the front passenger seat and showed photos of a young boy sitting on a man's lap.



"Is this even legal?" she asked.

"GrabShare promised ONE other passenger, not a whole family of four," she said.

"Why didn't the driver reject this family of four? Even if the driver didn't reject them, how can they fit in the car?"

She clarified that the family of four were not related to the driver and that they entered the vehicle after her.

"Do I even have a choice to leave the car? I don't even know where the driver pick[ed] them up."

In response to a Stomp query, a Grab spokesperson said: "We apologise for the unpleasant encounter the passenger had with GrabShare.

"We would like to remind passengers and driver-partners that only one passenger is allowed per GrabShare booking.

"This means that there should only be a maximum of two passengers in a matched GrabShare ride.

"In this particular incident, the family of four should not have booked a GrabShare ride."

Grab clarified that driver-partners can cancel bookings without penalty in the event that passengers choose the wrong service type.