6 to be charged for suspected involvement in Little India murder

A fight allegedly broke out at a coffeeshop near Little India in the early hours of Sept 22.

Six individuals, aged between 20 and 24, will be charged in court for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 25-year-old man in Little India.

At about 4.05am on Sept 22, the Police received a call for assistance at Verdun Road.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were unconscious when taken to hospital.

The 25-year-old man subsequently died.

A 22-year-old man will be charged in court with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

Three other men, aged between 20 and 23, and the two 24-year-old women will be charged with the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty, while the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.