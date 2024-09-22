Man allegedly killed in early-morning fight in Little India

A fight broke out at a coffeeshop near Little India in the early hours of Sept 22.

In the early morning of Sept 22, a fight allegedly broke out at a coffee shop in Little India and a man apparently ended up dead as a result of the altercation.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the coffee shop at Verdun Road, police officers could be seen around the cordoned area and the coffee shop was closed.

Ms Shen, 52, told the Chinese daily that she was walking past the area at 8am when she found out from bystanders that there were apparently about five men who allegedly got into a fight earlier and one died.

She added that she was told that the other men who were involved in the fight fled towards Novotel Singapore on Kitchener.

Shin Min Daily News reporters saw a bloody trail of about 20 metres outside the hotel.

Ms Darshini, who works at Sam Leong St Chicken Rice, told Tamil Murasu that her colleagues had heard shouting late last night and the shopkeepers in the area found out about an alleged stabbing only when they opened their shops this morning.

The police received a call for assistance at Verdun Road, at 4.05am on Sept 22.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were taken to hospital. They were both unconscious and the older man subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.