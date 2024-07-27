76-year-old seamstress stitches her way into people's hearts

Auntie Susan remains active doing what she loves: sewing and making people happy.

At 76, most people are looking forward to a life of leisure, but retirement is simply not on the cards for a woman who wishes to be known as Auntie Susan.

She runs a home-based alteration business and her passion for sewing keeps her active.

Some of her customers have posted videos of her on their social media, hoping to promote Auntie Susan's business and through her, inspire others.

TNP visited the wheelchair-bound septuagenarian at Block 274 Tampines Street 22 where she enthusiastically shared her love for sewing and bringing joy to others.

Of course, she was wearing a lovely red dress she designed and sewed.

Auntie Susan exuded an infectious energy and regaled me with stories from when she was only four years old and learning to sew from her mother.

Even at a young age, she was "full of ideas" and started making her own clothes at 10.

"My mother never praised me but her handiwork was excellent," she said.

"She sewed until she was 96, which is my goal too."

She giggled when she shared she hopes to cut a cake with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is 72, on her 100th birthday.

Life has not always been kind to Auntie Susan who disclosed she worked as a dancer for $13 an hour in her 20s.

She scrimped and saved until she had $700 to formally learn sewing with male tailors in the 1970s.

She proudly showed off photos of herself modelling her creations.

"I was able to recreate a design worn on a dummy within a day," she said.

Years and years of sewing have taken their toll on her hands. She showed me her crooked fingers but assured me she felt no pain.

"Anything that you use every day for 70 years is sure to wear out," she said.

Auntie Susan added that it is also a testament to her skills and that they are well worth her customers' money.

She typically charges $15 for basic alterations but sometimes gives discounts to the elderly or those who are short on money.

"I love my job," she said with a dimpled smile. "I feel happy seeing people happy."

She added that she thinks this is the key to a long life.

Despite being in a wheelchair, she does not feel restricted at all.

She said her knees gave way after years of standing while teaching her students. In her prime, she would teach for 12 hours every day.

After her nephew got her a wheelchair, she found getting around easier.

"My legs are strong, I can still move," she said. "I just cannot stand for long."

"I do all my chores, like mopping the floor myself," she added proudly.

Even now, she can sew up to 18 pieces of clothing in a day.

She teased that her secret is to take breaks: "Once your eyes start getting smaller, it's time to take a nap!"

She also believes in multitasking like listening to the radio or watching movies while she sews.

Auntie Susan remains old school and only takes appointments via phone calls, claiming that she is dyslexic and does not know how to reply to messages.

While she hs not embraced the world of social media, online communities have embraced her thanks to her customers posting videos of her on TikTok and her son advertising her services on Carousell.

She has regular customers but hopes to continue doing what she loves.

"Being happy is the best medicine!" she said.