Recall of brie with truffle imported by The Cheese Shop

Listeria monocytogenes is foodborne bacterium that can cause food poisoning.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
TNP
Jan 22, 2025 08:13 am

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed has issued a notification on the recall of Nangis Lait Cru Truffe Noire 3% from France, a brie made from raw milk filled with black truffle, due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

As the affected product was imported into Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency has directed the importer, The Cheese Shop, to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing.

Listeria monocytogenes is food-borne bacterium that can cause food poisoning.

Food that are at higher risk of being contaminated with listeria include unpasteurised (raw) dairy products, soft cheese including those ripened by mould, refrigerated meat spread, smoked fish and ready-to-eat deli meats and sausages.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, muscle ache, nausea and diarrhoea.

Listeria can be fatal to pregnant women, infants and the immunocompromised.

More information on listeria in food can be found at sfa.gov.sg/food-information/risk-at-a-glance/listeria-in-food

Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase if they have queries.

