80-year-old who slashed 88-year-old in Ang Mo Kio charged and remanded

Teo Woo Cheng allegedly used a knife to cut the victim's fingers and around the mouth area.

An 80-year-old man who cut his victim on his fingers and face with a knife has been charged with assault.

Teo Woo Cheng was charged on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.

He has been remanded at the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for medical assessment, and his next court date is April 6.

Teo is said to have assaulted an 88-year-old man outside Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 122 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 last Friday evening.

Police, who were alerted to the incident at 5.56pm that day, seized a knife at the scene.

According to court documents, Teo used the knife to cut the victim once on his left index finger, once on his right thumb area, and around the victim’s mouth area.

The victim was then taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police said that the victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim had allegedly gossiped about Teo two days before the assault took place.

Teo then proceeded to threaten the victim, to which the victim responded that he was unafraid.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive a combination of these punishments.