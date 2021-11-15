About a dozen people lifted car outside Parliament House to help accident victims

A photo circulating on social media shows about a dozen people lifting a blue Honda while others tended to the injured.

SINGAPORE - An accident in front of Parliament House on Sunday morning (Nov 14) resulted in five people being taken to hospital.

The accident involved a blue Honda and black BMW at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place at around 8.20am.

Photos of the incident circulating on WhatsApp showed about a dozen people lifting the blue Honda, while others tended to those who appeared to be injured and lying on the road.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took five people to Singapore General Hospital.

The blue Honda is believed to be a private hire vehicle.