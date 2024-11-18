 Toddler taken to hospital in CTE tunnel accident , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Toddler taken to hospital in CTE tunnel accident

Three other people had minor injuries but they declined to be taken to the hospital.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah for The Straits Times
Nov 18, 2024 04:44 pm

Two people, including a two-year-old toddler, were taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars and a taxi on the Central Expressway (CTE) on the evening of Nov 17.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called to the CTE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway after Cairnhill Road exit at about 8.30pm.

Two taxi passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy, were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women’s and Children Hospital, said the police and SCDF.

Three other people had minor injuries but they declined to be taken to hospital. They include a 27-year-old male car driver, who is assisting with investigations.

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook shows a red taxi moving in the rightmost lane of the four-lane CTE tunnel and then filtering into the next lane.

A red car in the second lane then swerves to the right and collides with the taxi’s rear and the cab is sent spinning across all four lanes before it hits the opposite wall of the tunnel and comes to a stop.

The red car, meanwhile, hits the right wall of the tunnel at least twice, forcing its bonnet open. It finally stops farther down the tunnel.

From the video, it is not clear which is the second car involved in the accident.

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDFROAD SAFETY