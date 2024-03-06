 Accident involving school bus in Bukit Timah; car burnt, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Accident involving school bus in Bukit Timah; car burnt

Several videos of the accident’s aftermath shared in a Telegram group show a badly damaged bus with its two front wheels dislodged.ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
A smashed and burnt car was also seen on the road verge. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Pedestrians as well as residents of RoyalGreen Condominium were not allowed to pass through the areaST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
School supplies such as files, pieces of paper and lunch boxes were seen strewn across the the road. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
The area was cordoned off until the Sixth Avenue junction.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Massive jam along Bukit Timah Road near Sixth Avenue after an accident involving schoolchildren on March 6, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Christie Chiu and Nadine Chua
Mar 06, 2024 11:22 am

An accident involving a school bus took place in the morning on March 6 just outside the RoyalGreen Condominium in Anamalai Avenue in Bukit Timah.

Several videos of the accident’s aftermath shared in a Telegram group show a badly damaged bus with its two front wheels dislodged.

In one video, a burning car is seen near the crash site. 

School supplies such as files, pieces of paper and lunch boxes are seen strewn across the the road.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances appear to be on site.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 9am, an Emas recovery vehicle, eight police cars and at least four traffic police motorbikes were there.

A smashed and burnt car was also seen on the road verge.

A headlight was found on a grass patch along the road, around 80m from the burnt car.

Police officers were seen examining the wreckage.

A lamp post had fallen and two out of three lanes in Bukit Timah Road had been closed off.

The area was cordoned off right until the Sixth Avenue junction, around 100m from the bus and the burnt car. Pedestrians and residents of RoyalGreen Condominium were not allowed to pass through the area.

In a Facebook post at around 9am, SBS Transit announced that bus services 74, 151, 154, 156, 157, 170, 174 and 852 were delayed along Bukit Timah Road towards Clementi Road because of an accident.

ST has contacted the police and SCDF for more information.

