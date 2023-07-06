Adults hog swings at Taman Jurong Park while toddler waits

A parent was frustrated with parkgoers who had occupied swings meant for children at Taman Jurong Park.

Stomper R said her toddler, who is two years and seven months old, had wanted a go on the swing on Tuesday (July 4), at around 11.15am.

However, both swings at the playground were occupied — one by an elderly man and another by someone who appeared to be a domestic helper. There was also a wheelchair-bound elderly woman with them.

R said: "These people had been sitting on the swings for almost an hour.

"My toddler wanted to have a go on the swing but they didn't bother to move. I even hinted at them out loud, 'Boy, you want to play swing, have to wait for them to go first okay...'

"Still, they didn't move."

The Stomper pointed out that there were "a lot of empty benches" at the park that the adults could have sat on.

R added: "The playground also states that it's for kids aged 2-5 years old and 6-12 years old.

"Those people were not even playing with the swings but just sitting there."