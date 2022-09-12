Man and woman throw punches at each other amid coffeeshop fight; both arrested for affray

Like a scene out of Cobra Kai season 2, a man was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Taman Jurong coffee shop on Friday (Sept 9).

Footage of the incident posted on the SG Chinese Community Facebook page shows a man in a red t-shirt and a woman in a light purple blouse in a scuffle while bystanders look on amid overturned tables and chairs.

The ruckus is briefly interrupted by another man in a black t-shirt who points an admonishing finger at the red-shirted man.

The video then cuts to the man jostling with the purple blouse woman again. This time, though, the man – seemingly inebriated and with face bloodied – swings a forearm that hits another woman in a white top, who presumably is trying to stop the fight.

The woman in white was seen earlier in the video trying to placate and comfort the enraged man.

After she is struck, she stumbles away holding the side of her face.

The video later shows police at the scene, with the man in red sitting down and having his wounds tended to.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police said they were alerted to the incident at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 9:36pm on Sept 9.

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray, with the 50-year-old man also arrested for outrage of modesty. He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.