Taman Jurong residents lose sleep over noise from 24-hour coffee shop

Residents living across the road complain of late-night noise from the coffee shop at 101 Yung Sheng Road.

At 101 Yung Sheng Road is a 24-hour coffee shop popular with late-night drinkers.

Although there are no HDB blocks immediately next to the coffee shop, there are blocks of flats just across the road.

Residents frustrated about the noise coming from the coffee shop have taken to social media to rant about the disturbance. There are even complaints about loud altercations – two this month – among drinkers at the coffee shop.

"Sometimes there are people arguing at 2am or 3am," a resident from Block 182 told Shin Min Daily News, adding that the noise had been keeping her up late at night.

"When they are drunk, they start talking loudly and even fight if they disagree with each other."

Ms Lin, a 55-year-old resident living in the same block, said the situation is worse over the weekends.

"I have lived here for more than ten years, and this situation has always existed, but it has become particularly serious in the past two or three years," she said.

Apparently the residents living on higher floors have it worse.

Ms Liang, who lives on the 14th storey of Block 181, claimed residents living on higher floors can hear noise more clearly.

The 43-year-old has filed reports about the noise through OneService.

A resident who lives on the 8th storey of Block 116 said "although my room is far from the coffee shop, I still can't sleep because of the noise".