'We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys' goes viral
Mar 10, 2024 04:12 pm

Boys will be boys, it seems.

During a March 2 police raid at an Orchard Road KTV lounge, a man was found with an e-vaporiser and refused to provide his e-mail details when asked.

The man was with a group of five other men in a private room, reported The Straits Times on March 8.

As officers quizzed him, one of the other male patrons raised his voice and said: “We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys.”

ACS stands for Anglo-Chinese School, in case you don't know.

The quote has since gone viral online after being highlighted on Reddit and elsewhere.

One Redditor commented: "This is the funniest thing I have seen this decade. They used 'we are ACS boys' as some kind of proof?"

Another said: "Was he trying to imply 'my parents are rich and influential'? Why would anyone even say that in a situation he’s in? Sigh, there’s always that one friend."

Netizens designed T-shirts emblazoned with the quote.

It has even inspired a song with the same title.

Others also got in on the fun.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was an ACS boy. The late former Singapore president S.R. Nathan went to Anglo-Chinese Primary School.

